NAOS Finance Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance launched on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,975,414 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

