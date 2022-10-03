NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) vs. Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Head-To-Head Analysis

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.06 10.65 Southern Banc $7.56 million 1.25 $1.74 million $2.29 5.11

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Southern Banc 22.98% 14.33% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Southern Banc on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Southern Banc

(Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. It operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.