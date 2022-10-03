National Bank Financial Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.32.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $12.00 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0904 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

