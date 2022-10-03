National Bank Financial Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$73.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

