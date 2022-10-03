National Bank Financial Lowers MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $11.19 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

