National Bank Financial Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$50.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.43. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

