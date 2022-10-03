National Bankshares Cuts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $21.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.6 %

Enerplus stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $42,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

