National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.45.

SU opened at C$38.90 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$26.29 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.8899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

