Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,478,184 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

