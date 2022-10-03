Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00012250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,581,911 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.