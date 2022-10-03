Needham & Company LLC Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.