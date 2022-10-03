Neoteric (NTRC) Trading 170% Higher Over Last Week

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $54,611.40 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Neoteric
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
