Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $150,578.52 and $233.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 91.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00046877 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
