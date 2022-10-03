Netvrk (NTVRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $420,133.00

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Netvrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $420,133.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Netvrk Profile

The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/NetVRk. Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

