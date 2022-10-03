Neutron Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $45,914.08 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

