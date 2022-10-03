New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $203.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

