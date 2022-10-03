New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $172.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.07. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

