New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $257.46 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.61.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.