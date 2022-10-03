NewB.Farm (NEWB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $177,771.74

NewB.Farm (NEWB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. NewB.Farm has a market cap of $177,771.74 and $10,616.00 worth of NewB.Farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewB.Farm has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NewB.Farm coin can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00023775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.30 or 0.99865173 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00063995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

NewB.Farm Profile

NEWB is a coin. NewB.Farm’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

NewB.Farm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

