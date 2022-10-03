Newton Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $570,378.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.