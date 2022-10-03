NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $564,328.17 and approximately $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00274485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 143,767,458,901 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

