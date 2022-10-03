NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $22.47 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.47 or 0.00114347 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $31,151.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins. NFTX’s official website is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.