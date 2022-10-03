NiiFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,501.00 (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, NiiFi has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One NiiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. NiiFi has a market capitalization of $3,253.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NiiFi Coin Profile

NiiFi’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NiiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NiiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

