NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

