NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

