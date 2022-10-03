NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

