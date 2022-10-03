NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

