NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.