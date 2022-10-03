NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $99.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

