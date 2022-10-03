NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

