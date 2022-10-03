NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $95.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

