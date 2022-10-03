Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $294,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nikola Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.