Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $294,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

