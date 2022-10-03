Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.88 million and $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,424,692,724 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

