Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,135,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,021 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,594,000 after acquiring an additional 231,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

