Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Nitto Denko Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NDEKY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.