Nobility (NBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Nobility (NBL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Nobility coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nobility has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nobility has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Nobility

Nobility launched on August 4th, 2021. Nobility’s total supply is 59,667,242,681 coins. Nobility’s official website is nobilitytoken.com. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nobility

According to CryptoCompare, “A BSC token that enters the esports landscape aiming to organize and provide tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the games they love, and more use cases that will fill holes within the community.”

