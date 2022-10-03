NoLimitCoin (NLC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $384,462.61 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

