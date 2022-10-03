Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

