North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of NOA opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$358.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.81.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group
In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,379,831.75. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,379,831.75. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,003,349.50. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 570,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,286.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
See Also
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.