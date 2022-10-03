North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$358.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.81.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,379,831.75. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,379,831.75. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,003,349.50. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 570,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,286.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

