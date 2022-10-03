Northland Securities Lowers GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $2.50

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Stock Performance

GAN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GAN has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Insider Activity at GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GAN by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares during the period. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

