Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.59 and its 200-day moving average is $466.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

