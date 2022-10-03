NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.27.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.