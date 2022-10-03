NULS Hits Market Cap of $23.50 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About NULS
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 120,555,306 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
