NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NUVSF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

