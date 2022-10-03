NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

