NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $92,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $147.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

