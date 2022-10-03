OAX Achieves Market Cap of $31.08 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX launched on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

