Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Steven A. Webster Acquires 10,731 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.7 %

OII stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $798.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.