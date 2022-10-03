Octopus Protocol (OPS) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $0.00 and $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.