Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $0.45

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC on major exchanges.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

